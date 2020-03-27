The drama continues! Khloé Kardashian took to Twitter on Thursday, March 26, to shade sister Kourtney Kardashian following the season 18 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“But does anyone apologize or correct their tone or words when they’re being mean to Kourt? ‘Cause I’m not seeing that @kourtneykardash #KUWTK,” a fan tweeted, to which the Poosh.com founder, 40, replied, “Never. They actually don’t see where my hurt comes from.” In response, Koko, 35, chimed in, “Wait so no one ever apologizes to you? Lol please.” Ouch!

Wait so no one ever apologizes to you? Lol please — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 27, 2020

But fear not, folks. Deeper in the comments, another user reminded them, “UHH UHH KHLOÉ STOP. Remember Susan and Jane???,” they wrote, referring to Khlo and Kourt’s nicknames. “We don’t need no beef rn.” True‘s mama saw this and said, “You’re right. You’re right!! Jane, I still love you.”

The sisters got into a physical altercation after Kourtney overheard Kim Kardashian talking to Kendall Jenner about Kylie Jenner skipping Paris Fashion Week. When the Skims creator implied that she and Khloé would never pass on a job, Kourtney shot back. “Change the narrative in your mind,” the mother of three said. “I work my f–king ass off.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

This led to Kourtney digging her nails into Kim’s arms. “I swear to God I’ll punch you in your face,” Kim told her sister, who replied, “So do it.”

The drama was so intense, even Rob Kardashian weighed in. “My sisters forgot we were filming #KUWTK and thought it was Bad Girls Club,” the 33-year-old tweeted during the premiere.

Luckily, it seems like both ladies had a good sense of humor about it all. While Kim retweeted his tweet with a slew of laughing emojis, Kourtney joked, “Kourtney ‘The Nail Digger’ Kardashian weighing in at 108 pounds … Kim ‘The Kicker’ Kardashian West weighs in at 128 pounds … ”

LOL. We can’t wait to see what the rest of the season brings!

