Rob Kardashian Reacts to Sisters’ Fight on ‘KUWTK’: They ‘Thought It Was Bad Girls Club’

He’s watching! Rob Kardashian reacted to Kim and Kourtney’s explosive fight on the season 18 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on March 26. The sisters came to blows (literally) over the Skims founder’s comments about Kourtney’s work ethic, and their only brother chimed in with the perfect response to the tension.

“My sisters forgot we were filming #KUWTK and thought it was Bad Girls Club,” the 33-year-old tweeted during the premiere. Rob was once a staple on the reality show until season 7, but then he transitioned into a more minor character. A few seasons later, he no longer appears on his family’s show, but it looks like he’s definitely still supportive.

my sisters forgot we were filming #KUWTK and thought it was bad girls club 😂😂 — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) March 27, 2020

Kim, 39, retweeted Rob’s post with a slew of laughing emojis. The reality starlet seemed to have a good sense of humor about the dramatic encounter with her older sister, but also told fans to buckle in because it’s going to be a “really fun and emotional and dramatic season.”

As for Kourtney, 40, she made her own joke about the situation before turning a bit more serious. “Kourtney ‘the nail digger’ Kardashian weighing in at 108 pounds … Kim ‘the kicker’ Kardashian West weighs in at 128 pounds,” she tweeted about their ~fight~ stats. However, she later called her tiff with the KKW Beauty founder “trash” and hopes that she can “evolve and learn from our mistakes.”

YouTube

The Poosh.com founder was set off when Kim alluded to the idea that she doesn’t work as hard as her other sisters. “Change the narrative in your mind,” Kourtney snapped. “I work my f–-king ass off.” The mom-of-three also called Kim a “freak” before things escalated.

“I swear to God I’ll punch you in your face,” Kim warned her big sis, who replied, “So do it.”

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Twitter

The older Kardashian sisters weren’t the only ones dealing with a little drama during the premiere. Khloé revealed that she was watching with ex Tristan Thompson, and it was … a bit uncomfortable. “I love that Tristan is watching this premiere with me and he is now seeing what they say when he’s not around lol AWKWARD!! #KUWTK,” KoKo, 35, wrote about the 29-year-old. “I love that Kim [Kardashian] says nobody was awkward. Because I was tense watching that,” she added later.

The drama never stops on KUWTK … not that we want it to!