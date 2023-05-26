Kim Zolciak is selling her wigs for a hefty price amid her financial woes and divorce from Kroy Biermann.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 45, put her blonde wigs on the market for up to $2,750 each on her online storefront, The Biermann’s Closet.

There are currently seven wigs available for purchase, with each varying in length, style and color. The prices start at $1,500.

In addition to her beloved wigs, Kim also sells clothes previously worn by her and her family members on the website.

Over the years, Kim has been open about wearing wigs. She previously told fans on social media that it’s “just easier” to wear wigs because she “can’t imagine sitting in hair and makeup for two hours a day.”

The Bravo star is selling her beloved accessories seven months after it was revealed that she and her then-husband, Kroy, were hit with financial troubles.

In Touch confirmed that the former couple were facing foreclosure on their Alpharetta, Georgia, mansion in October 2022 after they failed to pay back $300,000 on the property.

Kim, Kroy, 37, and their kids continued to live in the house, though In Touch later confirmed that the property was set to be sold at auction “to the highest bidder for cash” in February 2023. Despite the Fulton County courthouse and Truist Bank’s plan, the property was reportedly taken off auction in February without an explanation.

While they were able to keep their home, the family’s financial troubles continued when it was reported that they owe $1.1 million in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties to the IRS from 2013, 2017 and 2018.

The retired athlete filed for divorce on May 5, while the mother of six submitted her own paperwork for a contested divorce two days later on May 7, In Touch confirmed at the time. Despite filing their paperwork on separate days, both Kim and Kroy’s filings were entered electronically into the Fulton County Superior Court system on May 8.

In his filing, Kroy noted that their marriage was “irretrievably broken” and stated that their four minor children – KJ, Kash, Kaia and Kane – are presently in his care.

After the pair tied the knot in 2011, the Michigan native adopted Kim’s daughters from previous relationships – Brielle and Ariana ​– in 2013. Their eldest daughters are both older than 18, so the former couple doesn’t have to worry about custody for them.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Amid their divorce, Kroy accused his estranged wife of gambling away their marital funds and asked that she undergo a psychological evaluation, In Touch confirmed.

He claimed that the Florida native admitted that she spent a significant amount of time and money on online gambling, according to documents obtained by In Touch. The former TV personality also stated that the “compulsion has financially devastated the parties” and that Kim’s gambling habits have impacted how she parents their children.

Kroy requested that Kim be psychologically evaluated for any underlying mental issues and asked that she be ordered to undergo psychological testing performed by a licensed psychologist.