It’s over! Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage. Meanwhile, Kim also filed for divorce, resulting in a contested case.

When Did Kroy Biermann File for Divorce From Kim Zocliak-Biermann?

Kroy filed for divorce on May 8, 2023, according to the divorce documents obtained by In Touch. The former NFL player stated in the civil action documents filed in the superior court of Fulton County, Georgia, that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

When Did Kim Zocliak-Biermann File for Divorce From Kroy Biermann?

Kim also filed for divorce on May 8, according to case information viewed by In Touch. The case is now contested, meaning that the estranged couple could not agree on whether to go through with a divorce or settle on dissolution terms. Such details in the state of Georgia can include child custody and support, finances and allocation of assets.

When Did Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann Get Married?

Kim and Kroy met in May 2010 at a charity event called Dancing with Atlanta Stars. Their meeting was later documented on a season 3 episode of RHOA.

The pair eventually got married in November 2011, which was featured on their Bravo show Don’t Be Tardy.

Who Will Get Custody In Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann’s Divorce?

The former couple welcomed their first child together, KJ, in May 2011, followed by their son Kash in 2012 and twins Kaia and Kane in 2013.

Before Kim married Kroy, the Bravo alum welcomed daughter Brielle and Ariana with a former partner. The identity of their biological father has never been revealed, though Kroy adopted Kim’s eldest daughters in 2013.

Even before they got married, Kim gushed about Kroy’s close relationship with Brielle and Ariana. “He’s really fantastic with my girls,” the reality star told People in 2010. “I couldn’t have asked for a better partner ever.”

In the divorce filing, Kroy stated that their minor children are currently in his care. He is seeking temporary and permanent sole legal and physical custody, while the father of six also asked his estranged wife for child support.

What Financial Problems Did Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann Have Before Their Divorce?

Kim and Kroy ended their marriage after they faced several financial issues, including their house facing foreclosure and reportedly owing $1.1 million in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties to the IRS from 2013, 2017 and 2018.

Did Kim Zolciak-Biermann or Kroy Biermann Hint That They Were Headed Towards Divorce?

Kim and Kroy’s breakup likely comes as a shock to fans.

The Florida native has openly gushed about their relationship and even emphasized the importance of their wedding vows during an interview with E! News in November 2022.

“They’d rather just say screw it and try it on the next one, but you got to hold true to your promises that you gave that person when you were standing in front of your friends and family,” Kim said at the time.

Keep scrolling to see updates and learn details about Kim and Kroy’s divorce, custody battle, financial problems and more.