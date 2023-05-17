Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s Divorce Is Getting Messy: Their Shadiest Quotes, Actions Since Split

Getting messy! Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann shocked fans when they ​each filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage.

The former Atlanta Falcons player filed for divorce on May 5, while Kim submitted her own paperwork for a contested divorce two days later on May 7, In Touch confirmed at the time. While they filed their paperwork on separate days, both Kim and Kroy’s filings were entered electronically into the Fulton County Superior Court system on May 8.

Kroy noted that their marriage was “irretrievably broken” in his filing, and added that their four minor children – KJ, Kash, Kaia and Kane – are presently in his care.

After the pair tied the knot in 2011, he adopted Kim’s daughters from previous relationships – Brielle and Ariana ​– in 2013. However, they don’t need to worry about custody of their eldest children because they are both older than 18.

The Montana native requested temporary and permanent sole legal and physical custody in his filing, as well as child support from the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum. Additionally, Kroy asked to be “awarded exclusive, temporary and permanent use and possession” of their marital home in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Meanwhile, the mother of six requested alimony, child support and for her legal fees to be paid. Kim ​also asked that her maiden name be restored.

Their split came after Kim and Kroy’s financial issues first came to light in October 2022. At the time, In Touch confirmed that they failed to pay back a $300,000 loan that they previously took out on their house. The mansion went into foreclosure proceedings and was scheduled to be auctioned off on March 7. However, the Don’t Be Tardy stars managed to keep the residence in a last-minute deal made in February.

Their money woes seemed to be under control until TMZ reported in May that they owe the IRS $1.1 million in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties from 2013, 2017 and 2018. Additionally, Kim and Kroy owe that state of Georgia $15,000 ​in unpaid taxes for 2018.

Neither Kim nor Kroy have publicly spoken out about their split, though they have done several shady things on social media that seemingly address their split.

After news of their split broke, relationship expert Sheridan Ruth exclusively told In Touch that their impending divorce was “no surprise.”

“Even for the most emotionally mature partnership, financial stress will put both parties into a physiological stress response, which then puts them into a self-preserving state of mind that feels like it is ‘me against everyone else,’” Ruth explained.

