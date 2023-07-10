Looking back. Kim Zolciak fondly reflected on her relationship with Kroy Biermann during the latest episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, which was filmed before their split and reconciliation.

“You know what? I think about you all the time,” Kim, 45, told Shereé Whitfield during a season 15 reunion that was filmed in December 2022 and aired on Sunday, July 9.

Shereé, 53, introduced Kim and Kroy, 37, in 2010 when the Bravo star and the Atlanta Falcons athlete were both competing in a local Dancing with the Stars-inspired charity event.

“I was like, literally, ‘Shereé, introduce me to Tight-Ass,'” Kim recalled, sharing an early nickname for Kroy. “You want to know what’s really funny? He said before I ever saw him, when I came up to that room to see you, he saw me from afar and he [has told me since], ‘I just knew when I saw you.'”

Kim also shared an update about their relationship while catching up with her cast mates. “We’re still married, it’s 11 years, we’re doing great,” she said. “So whatever I did, I [chose] the right person. Crazy, crazy.”

The RHOA reunion aired just two days after Kim called off her divorce from Kroy following weeks of their nasty split.

The mother of four filed documents in Fulton County, Georgia, on Friday, July 7, and asked a judge to dismiss “her complaint for divorce without prejudice,” according to court documents viewed by In Touch.

They called off the split after Kroy filed for divorce on May 5. Two days later, Kim submitted her own paperwork for a contested divorce on May 7, In Touch confirmed at the time.

Kroy stated that he was seeking sole legal and physical custody of their minor children KJ, Kash, Kaia and Kane, Kroy was also asked to be “awarded exclusive, temporary and permanent use and possession” of their marital home in Alpharetta, Georgia.

The retired athlete also adopted Kim’s daughters Brielle and Ariana, whom she shares with past partners, in 2013 following the couple’s 2011 nuptials.

Throughout their divorce, both Kim and Kroy made headlines for accusations against each other.

On May 2, the couple got into an intense altercation and Kroy accused Kim of punching him during the incident, according to court documents obtained by In Touch. However, Kim alleged there was no physical violence between them.

Curtis Means/Ace Pictures/Shutterstock

One month later, Kroy called police claiming that Kim allegedly “kidnapped” their son on June 16. According to the police report obtained by In Touch, a call was made from the family’s home at 6:24 p.m. and an unidentified “person” quickly “disconnected.” A second call was made a minute later and was listed as a possible “domestic.”

A third call was made at 6:27 p.m., which featured Kroy accusing Kim of carrying out a kidnapping plan. “Son was dropped off with a woman named Aleese,” the report read. “Husband said he was filing kidnapping for his son going to the rodeo.”

Meanwhile, Kim called 911 at 6:27 p.m. to claim that her then-estranged husband “stole” a bag from her. The last call was made at 6:28 p.m., with Kim stating they didn’t “need police at this time and will call back.”