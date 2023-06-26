More drama. Kroy Biermann called the police and claimed his estranged wife, Kim Zolciak, allegedly “kidnapped” their son ​amid their nasty divorce.

On June 16, 911 was called from the Zolciak-Biermann home. During one call, Kroy, 37, claimed that Kim, 45, attempted to kidnap one of their minor sons, according to ​a police report obtained by In Touch.

The first call from the former couple’s shared home in Alpharetta, Georgia, came in at 6:24 p.m., though the unidentified “person” immediately “disconnected,” according to the Milton, Georgia Police Department police report.

A second call was made one minute later at 6:25 p.m. and was listed as a possible “domestic.” However, the police report does not contain any further details about what happened.

A third call was made at 6:27 p.m., in which Kroy accused Kim of being involved in a kidnapping scheme.

“Son was dropped off with a woman named Aleese,” the report reads. “Husband said he was filing kidnapping for his son going to the rodeo.”

Kim also made an allegation against the former NFL player when she called 911 at 6:27 p.m. to claim that he “stole” a bag from her.

The final call was made at 6:28 p.m. and included Kim telling authorities that they didn’t “need police at this time and will call back.”

Kory and Kim called 911 just more than one month after they revealed their split in May. The former Atlanta Falcons player filed for divorce on May 5, while the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum submitted her own paperwork for a contested divorce two days later on May 7, In Touch confirmed at the time. Despite filing their paperwork on separate days, both Kim and Kroy’s filings were entered electronically into the Fulton County Superior Court system on May 8.

The former couple tied the knot in 2011, while they welcomed children KJ, Kash, Kaia and Kane during their relationship.

Following their nuptials, Kroy adopted Kim’s daughters from previous relationships – Brielle and Ariana ​– in 2013.

Cops previously became involved in their problems when Kim and Kroy got into an intense altercation on May 2, according to court documents obtained by In Touch.

After police arrived at their home, Kim told authorities that Kroy took her “designer purses, jewelry and her passport and locked them in the safe.” She also claimed that her estranged husband changed the safe code and only made it accessible with a key that he allegedly hid from her.

Meanwhile, Kroy claimed that Kim punched him during the altercation. However, she ​told the officers that there was no physical violence.

The Don’t Be Tardy alums’ split came after their money woes made headlines in October 2022. At the time, In Touch confirmed that Kim and Kroy failed to pay back a $300,000 loan they previously took out on their home. The property went into foreclosure proceedings and was scheduled to be auctioned off on March 7. However, they managed to keep the house in a last-minute deal made in February.

The drama continued in May when TMZ reported that Kim and Kroy owe the IRS $1.1 million in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties from 2013, 2017 and 2018. Additionally, the TV personalities owe that state of Georgia $15,000 ​in unpaid taxes for 2018.

