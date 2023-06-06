Don’t Be Tardy alum Kroy Biermann called the police on his estranged wife, Kim Zolciak, during a heated argument prior to filing for divorce, In Touch can confirm.

The former football player, 37, and the reality TV star, 45, got into an intense altercation on May 2 at around 10:30 p.m., according to court documents obtained by In Touch. Biermann was the one who called the cops and Zolciak was first to greet the authorities when they came to the door.

According to the police report, Zolciak told authorities that Biermann took her “designer purses, jewelry and her passport and locked them in the safe.” She then claimed that Biermann changed the safe code and only made it accessible with a key, which he allegedly hid from her.

Zolciak claimed that the items Biermann took from her cost around $175,000 in total, adding that she bought them before they got married and they solely belong to her.

However, Biermann stated he believed that the purses and the jewelry belonged to both of them and he “planned to liquidate them to help offset some costs.”

At the time of the altercation, Biermann told authorities that he and Zolciak were discussing a “possible divorce or separation” and claimed his then-wife gambled away “a large sum of money recently.”

Authorities told Biermann that lawyers must become involved in order to determine who the items belong to and he was instructed to return Zolciak’s passport. Biermann then let authorities look through the safe, while they noted in the legal documents that there weren’t “any purses or handbags” locked up.

After returning Zolciak’s passport, Biermann claimed that the reality star “punched him in the back of the head during an earlier altercation.” He did not have “any visible injuries or evidence to prove” that the incident occurred except for an audio recording, according to the report.

As Biermann spoke to authorities, Zolciak loaded her car with valuable items and explained that she worried the retired athlete “would take items that she alleges belong to her personally and were not marital property.” Biermann eventually became involved and the pair got into “several verbal disagreements” as the mother of six continued to load her car.

While Biermann claimed that Zolciak punched him, she ​told the officers that there was no physical violence between them. The domestic dispute documents noted that the athlete claimed the former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member “was refusing to leave” the bathroom while he asked if he could shower.

The documents also stated that Biermann claimed his and Zolciak’s children were home at the time of their altercation. However, the kids were not aware of the argument.

Zolciak and Biermann share children Kroy Jr., Kash and twins Kaia and Kane. Additionally, the pair share Zolciak’s daughters Ariana and Brielle Biermann — whom the former NFL star adopted in 2013 — from a previous relationship.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Despite Biermann accusing Zolciak of not leaving the bathroom, she told the police that she was on a phone call while her estranged husband was “shouting at her” and “telling her to leave.” When she tried to exit, the Bravo alum alleged that the former Atlanta Falcons player “would stay in the doorway” to block her from leaving. She also claimed that Biermann was “chest bumping” her, according to the documents.

Despite Zolciak claiming that “nothing physical occurred in this state,” she alleged that Biermann stopped her from dialing 911 by taking her phone away while fighting.

“She was advised to call the police if any of those offenses or any other ones occurred,” the report noted, which also mentioned that Zolciak was offered to go to a friend’s home if she needed.

Authorities then told Biermann to separate from Zolciak after their heated argument “so things wouldn’t escalate” in the near future.

Reps for Zolciak and Biermann did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment. RadarOnline was the first to report the news ​about the police call, while Page Six was first to report that Zolciak allegedly punched Biermann.

News of the duo’s altercation comes nearly one month after In Touch confirmed that Biermann had filed for divorce from Zolciak on May 5 after 11 years of marriage. In his filing, Biermann claimed that their children were in his care and that he was seeking sole legal and physical custody.

Two days later, Zolciak filed a contested divorce, requesting alimony and child support, In Touch confirmed. Both parties’ petitions weren’t entered electronically, however, into the Fulton County Superior Court System until May 8.The exes cited their official date of separation as April 30.

Since then, the pair’s nasty divorce has continued to make headlines on top of their financial woes.