Unfriended! Don’t Be Tardy alum Kim Zolciak and her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, unfollowed each other on Instagram amid their divorce.

The former football star, 37, and the Bravo alum, 44, no longer follow each other on the social media platform at the time of publication.

The estranged spouses’ online activity comes shortly after Kroy changed his Instagram bio to read, “My ring meant a thing,” seemingly as a dig to Kim’s song “Ring Didn’t Mean a Thing.”

Despite the former lovebirds’ Instagram activity, they still have photos of one another up on their respective Instagram accounts. Nevertheless, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member shared the first picture of herself amid their divorce without her wedding ring on Wednesday, May 10.

Shutterstock (2)

Aside from the pair, Kim’s daughter Brielle Biermann reportedly unfollowed her stepdad this past week even though he still follows her. However, Ariana Biermann still follows the former athlete.

On May 5, Kroy filed for divorce from Kim, noting that their marriage is “irretrievably broken,” In Touch confirmed. According to his filing, Kroy claimed that his and Kim’s four minor children — Kroy Jr. “KJ,” Kash, Kaia and Kane — are presently in his care, and he requested for temporary and permanent sole legal and physical custody. Kroy also noted that he is seeking child support from Kim.

The father of six also asked to be “awarded exclusive, temporary and permanent use and possession” of his and Kim’s Alpharetta, Georgia, mansion.

For her part, Kim filed a contested divorce from Kroy on May 7, asking for alimony and child support in her filing. Additionally, the Florida native requested for her maiden name to be restored and for legal fees to be paid.

In their filings, both listed the date of their separation as April 30.

Kim and Kroy’s divorce comes shortly after they made headlines for massive financial issues surrounding their Georgia home. Previously, In Touch confirmed in October 2022 that the duo failed to repay a $300,000 loan that they took out on their house. As a result, their property went into foreclosure and was scheduled to be sold at auction to March 7, 2023, In Touch confirmed in February. However, Entertainment Tonight reported that the reality TV pair managed to get out of the foreclosure because the home had been taken off the auction block.

Though they were able to keep their marital residence, TMZ reported on Monday, May 8, that Kim and Kroy owe $1.1 million to the IRS in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties for the years 2013, 2017 and 2018, on top of $15,000 to the state of Georgia for the year 2018.