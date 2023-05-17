Kim Zolciak has asked the Superior Court of Fulton County, Georgia, to have estranged husband Kroy Biermann tested for drugs, amid their ongoing divorce proceedings, according to legal documents viewed by In Touch.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum claimed in the paperwork that she’s seen him smoking marijuana and has “serious concerns for the safety and well being” of their four children when they are in his custody, TMZ first reported, adding that Kim has asked Kroy to submit to a five-panel hair follicle drug screen and that he not cut his hair until the screen is complete.

Kroy will be required to present the results of the drug test within two days of receiving them, and the court will award Kim any relief it finds “equitable and just.”

The former NFL player filed for divorce on May 5, while Kim filed a contested divorce two days later on May 7. The former couple share four children, sons Kroy Jr. 11, Kash Kade, 10, and fraternal twins Kane and Kaia, 9. Kroy adopted Kim’s two daughters from previous relationships in 2013, but they are both now adults.

Kim and Kroy married in a lavish ceremony at her Georgia mansion in November 2011, which was filmed for their Bravo reality series, Don’t Be Tardy to the Wedding. The RHOA spinoff morphed into Don’t Be Tardy, which followed their married life with kids and ran for eight seasons on Bravo before getting canceled in 2021.

The duo had been dealing with financial setbacks over the past seven months, including their house moving toward foreclosure after Kim and Kroy failed to repay a $300,000 loan that they took out on the home, which the couple purchased in 2013 after they entered into a $1.65 million mortgage.

In Touch confirmed in February 2023 that the 5-bedroom and 6.5-bathroom property would be sold at auction to “the highest bidder for cash” on March 7. The sale was eventually canceled on February 24, after the couple made a last-minute deal to save the property.

Kim and Kroy were hit with another financial burden when it was reported on May 8 that the pair owed the IRS $1.1 million in back taxes from the years 2013, 2017 and 2018. The pair also allegedly owe the state of Georgia $15,000 for the year 2018.

RHOA and Don’t Be Tardy executive producer Andy Cohen revealed during the Tuesday, May 16, episode of SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” that he warned Kim numerous times about the couple’s spending habits.

“There are so many clips of me saying to Kim, ‘I am worried about the way you spend your money. He is not a football player, he is a retired football player,’” Andy said.

“Kroy was a retired football player. They didn’t have the football player money coming in anymore,” the Watch What Happens Live host added. The former Atlanta Falcons defensive end retired from the NFL in 2016 and had not held a job other than their reality show since then.