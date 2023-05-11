Moving on. Kim Zolciak ditched her wedding ring in the first post she shared via social media since it was revealed that she and her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, are getting a divorce.

Kim, 44, appeared to be in good spirits in the clip posted on Wednesday, May 10, as she learned how to play the video game Fortnite. She explained that she was learning the game because her eldest daughter, Brielle, “doesn’t acknowledge [her] for hours.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum fumbled as she tried to put on the gaming headset and laughed throughout the 15-second clip.

In addition to ditching her diamond ring, Kim dressed casually in a white tank top and black sweatpants.

The video was shared two days after it was revealed that she and Kroy, 37, called it quits after 11 years of marriage.

Kroy filed for divorce on May 5 before Kim submitted her own paperwork for a contested divorce on May 7, In Touch confirmed. ​Despite the football player and reality star filing their paperwork on separate days, both of their filings were entered electronically into the Fulton County Superior Court system on May 8.

They both listed April 30 as their date of separation, while Kroy stated that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

In his filing, Kroy claimed that their four minor children – KJ, Kash, Kaia and Kane – are currently in his care. He asked for temporary and permanent sole legal and physical custody and stated that he is seeking child support from Kim.

After the pair tied the knot in 2011, Kroy adopted Kim’s daughters Brielle and Ariana from a previous relationship in 2013.

The father of six asked to be “awarded exclusive, temporary and permanent use and possession” of the Alpharetta, Georgia, home he shared with Kim during the marriage.

Courtesy of Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

Meanwhile, she asked for alimony and child support within her own petition. Additionally, the Florida native requested that her maiden name be restored and that her legal fees be paid.

Their divorce comes after the pair made headlines for their financial troubles.

In October 2022, In Touch confirmed that the pair failed to pay back a $300,000 loan that had been taken out on their marital residence. The property eventually went into foreclosure proceedings and was scheduled to be auctioned off on March 7, 2023. However, the Don’t Be Tardy stars managed to work out a last-minute deal to keep the house in February.

Things seemed to calm down until May 8 when TMZ reported that Kim and Kroy owe the IRS $1.1 million in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties from 2013, 2017 and 2018.