Clapping back. Khloé Kardashian defended her family’s trip to Tahiti for Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday after receiving backlash for traveling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“This year is a frustrating year — I get it,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, explained to Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday, October 29. “I think there’s so many frustrations going on for everybody, but also it’s her 40th and this is something that she really wanted to do. For us, it was such a nice thing.”

The Revenge Body host confessed she hadn’t “heard a lot” about the negative responses the reality family received over their lavish vacation. “I did hear that people were upset that we all went out of town or — I don’t really know the extent of it,” she said.

However, Khloé has no regrets about the celebration. “Being there, like with all the precautions and everything that we took and being there and how grateful everybody was for the tourism aspect of it,” the Good American creator continued. “How so many people said that we were their first party or guest that they’ve had in months and what it’s done for them to be able to pay their bills or to do stuff for their family. Just hearing those messages when we were there — we felt really good and we felt so safe and we did it in the safest way I could imagine someone doing it.”

The famous family received backlash after Kim began posting about their island getaway earlier in the week. “I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” the KKW Beauty founder wrote via Instagram. “We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is.”

Fans accused the Skims creator’s post of being “tone deaf” and her statement on their trip quickly went viral as users began using it for memes. The shady comments also seeped into all of her sisters’ vacay photos on social media.

Another interesting tidbit from the trip was Khloé’s off-and-on boyfriend Tristan Thompson attended. The pair, who share 2-year-old daughter True, seemingly rekindled their romance in recent months almost a year after their split following his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods.

“I don’t know whether you’re together or not together? But the fact that you’re coparenting, that’s all that matters when you have a child,” Ellen pressed Khloé during her appearance.

The reality babe played coy and ignored the question. “It’s one of the hardest things I think I’ve ever done,” she said. “You have your own personal feelings, but when you put those aside and you put your child first, I mean, it sounds great when you’re all in love and everything, but when you go through something, it’s such a challenge to do it.”

It looks like Khloé has no regrets!