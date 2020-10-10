It’s a family affair! Kim Kardashian revealed her husband, Kanye West, and their eldest daughter, North West, came out to support her latest Skims launch on Friday, October 9.

“Look who popped up at @theofficialselfridges in London to check out our major @skims launch!!” the excited mama, 39, gushed on an Instagram Stories video of the rapper and their little girl walking around the epic display inside the U.K. store.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The KKW Beauty founder seems to be finding some exciting prospects to otherwise fill her schedule, since she was forced to cancel her 40th birthday plans later this month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed exactly what she had in mind for her now-scrapped milestone bash on Tuesday, October 6. “I had the best plan,” Kim told Grazia. “It was going to be called, ‘Wild, Wild Miss West’s 40th Birthday.’ I had Manfred Thierry Mugler make me a metal costume. Like, a cowgirl costume.”

Kim still has the precious garment — and it seems she plans on showing it off at some point. “It is insane,” the reality star raved about the piece. “We did virtual fittings. I don’t even want to waste it on a party for myself with five people. I want it to be something. So, I’m thinking maybe next year. I can have it on my 41st. We can still call it my 40th, right?”

The California native also spoke about what it means to celebrate her birthday as a mother. “I’m not one that gets nervous about getting older. I obviously do what I can to try and feel as youthful or to look a certain way, but I’m proud that my kids get me here another year,” the lawyer-to-be explained, referring to North and her three siblings, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

“I always think about that,” she noted. “Particularly losing your dad or a parent or someone close to you at a young age.” Considering Kim, her sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian and brother Rob Kardashian Jr. lost their father, Robert Kardashian Sr., to cancer during their childhoods, we know the proud mama treasures every moment she spends with her family.