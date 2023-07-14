She’s one of the most beautiful and recognized women in the world. But even Kim Kardashian can use an ego boost. On June 29, days after pregnant sister Kourtney Kardashian dominated headlines with her gender reveal party — she and husband Travis Barker announced they’re having a boy — Kim, 42, took to Instagram to share snapshots of herself spilling out of a skimpy turquoise bikini.

“The timing of the thirst trap,” a source exclusively tells In Touch, “was extremely telling.” Kim is feeling herself — and she wants fans to turn their focus back to her ASAP. “Lately, all of the attention has been on Kourtney, 44, because of her pregnancy, not to mention her resentment toward Kim for her Dolce & Gabbana deal,” says a source, pointing to a recent storyline on Hulu’s The Kardashians chronicling the sisters’ nasty feud over Kim’s decision to partner with the same design house that sponsored Kourtney’s 2022 wedding. “Kim doesn’t feel like she’s in the spotlight anymore, so she’s telling friends it’s her turn to tell all.”

Kim has hinted that her attitude has been changing. “My 40s are about being Team Me,” she recently vowed. Speaking out on her own terms, in a big ​sit-down TV interview, says the source, is one way the 42-year-old can control the narrative.

“Everyone thinks Kim is an open book, but she’s really not. What you see on her family’s reality show is only a small piece of her life,” says the source. So, the beauty and shapewear mogul is ready to share more — much more — about her life by sitting down with “someone like Anderson Cooper or Savannah Guthrie. Of course, she’ll promote her brands, but she also doesn’t want anything to be off limits. Kim has never really told her side of the story. Now she is.”

She understands what fans really want to know about her and her family. “She’ll dish on her sisters, ranking who’s prettiest,” says the source. “She thinks Kendall [Jenner] is absolutely stunning, and Khloé [Kardashian] has never looked better. Kim has always been a little jealous of Kylie [Jenner], so she might not be ranked high. And she probably won’t say anything flattering about Kourtney because of their rivalry.”

Kim will also rank her sisters’ personalities, too, adds the source: “Khloé will win that because she and Kim are the closest.”

As for all the salacious rumors about her family over the years, Kim will set the record straight once and for all, says the source. “She’ll address the wildest Kardashian rumors.” Did Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick sleep with Kendall? (Kim insists no, says the source.) Who is Khloé’s real father? Did Kris Jenner have the hots for Kanye West? Who knew all along that Bruce, who transitioned to become Caitlyn Jenner in 2015, was dressing as a woman? And how much plastic surgery did Khloé, 39, really have?

Taking on her critics also has its appeal. Kim recently admitted she was “mortified” after she was widely attacked for failing to acknowledge her privilege and the head start she got thanks to growing up in a wealthy and connected family. She had just shared her “best advice for women” in business in a 2022 Variety profile, telling them to, “Get your ​f–king ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

She’ll also open up about motherhood. In comments she made in May about the children she shares with Kanye — North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4 — Kim said parenting them has been “the most challenging thing,” adding that becoming a mom has been “the thing that has taught me the most about myself” and that often “there are nights I cry myself to sleep.”

Telling all now is her chance to go deeper and, perhaps, inspire more support. Since ending her nearly seven-year marriage to Kanye in 2022, Kim has dropped clues about how it all fell apart, sharing that “I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state.” (The rapper-designer, who has famously struggled with mental health issues, was living in Wyoming while Kim and their kids called California home.) And, yes, she believes in finding love again .

In just the past few weeks, Kim has gone deeper, referencing how hard it’s been to pretend she was OK amid Kanye’s “shenanigans” and public attacks on her parenting.

“God, if people knew,” she said on The Kardashians in June, confessing how she spent “hours and hours of my days as the cleanup crew” because of his antics and “lies.” This is Kim’s moment.

“She’s at a point in her life,” says the source, “where she isn’t afraid to answer anything thrown at her. Kanye will be shocked. Her family will be shocked. Even fans will be shocked. They think they know everything there is to know about Kim — but they don’t.”