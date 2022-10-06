Not a fan. Kanye West texted his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, that he would rather go to jail than wear one of the looks she put together.

During the Thursday, October 5, episode of The Kardashians, Kim, 41, turned to Kanye, 45, for fashion advice before she attended a Prada fashion show in Milan, Italy.

“No white glasses. Make security wear black gloves. The orange look made me so mad, would have went to jail before I went out in that,” the “Gold Digger” rapper told Kim via text, which she read to her friend Tracy Romulus. His message concluded, “I’ll be home for North’s game.”

However, Kanye was not the only critic of Kim’s fashion decisions during the episode. Her sister Kendall Jenner told the Skims mogul that the outfit in question made it look like she “had a diaper on.”

Kim and Kanye were married from 2014 until they were both declared legally single in 2022. They share kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

The episode aired one day after Khloé Kardashian slammed Kanye for claiming he “didn’t know” where Chicago was on her fourth birthday in an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, October 5.

Less than one hour after the “Stronger” rapper shared his Instagram post with the allegation, Khloé, 38, came to Kim’s defense by writing that “everyone’s tired” of the false narrative he started spreading back in January.

“Ye, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wrote.

“Again with the birthday narrative. Enough already. We all know the truth … You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays,” Khloé continued, adding that she’s “seen” the texts to “prove” it. “And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came.

The Good American founder begged Kanye to “leave [Kim] and the family” out of his social media drama, adding that she would be “happy” to have a private conversation with him.

Kanye clapped back by posting a screenshot of her comment on his Instagram account and claimed she was “lying.” The Yeezy mogul then claimed that his ex’s family “basically kidnapped” Chicago on her birthday.

“Trav [Scott] gave me the address of my child’s party and that’s how y’all play with black fathers,” his caption read. “Y’all also threw a party before for Psalm’s birthday when I was flying back to be there for his birthday and the first I hear about it was seeing pics of the party online.”