All in the family! The Kardashian-Jenners have become staples in pop culture since they made their reality TV debut on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2007.

Over the years, fans have gotten to know Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and family matriarch Kris Jenner on personal levels as they have allowed their lives to play out on screen.

While viewers have seen the ups and downs in their love lives and professional endeavors, fans have also been able to see the drama between the family members.

One duo within the family that has been known to fight is Kourtney and Kim. The sisters have gotten into several verbal arguments on KUWTK and their Hulu show, The Kardashians, while their fights have also turned physical in the past.

In the season 3 trailer for The Kardashians, which dropped on April 27, Kourtney and Kim appeared to be feuding about the eldest sister’s wedding to Travis Barker and their separate relationships with Dolce & Gabbana.

The fashion brand “hosted” Kourtney and Travis’ wedding in May 2022, while Kim premiered a capsule collection with the ​the designer label September 2022 during Milan Fashion Week.

Their fight was then explained when Kourtney claimed Kim “used [her] wedding as a business opportunity” in a solo confessional.

Kendall explained to Kim that Kourtney “felt like her wedding vibes were, like, stripped from her,” though the ​SKIMS mogul admitted she was “really confused” by Kourtney’s version of the story.

“I couldn’t have been more mindful,” she said. “I said, ‘Don’t do anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding.’”

After Kendall and Kylie admitted they could see where both of their older sisters were coming from, Kourtney continued to defend herself in the trailer. “People think it’s a misunderstanding,” the mother of three said over clips from the Milan fashion show. “It’s not.”

Kourtney has been open about her changing relationship with her family over the years, admitting that she began to distance herself when Khloé was pregnant with her daughter, True Thompson, in 2018 at the same time that Kim was expecting her daughter, Chicago West, via surrogate.

“I just felt like they really bonded, like they were going through the same things,” she explained while appearing on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in October 2022. “And that’s when I was unhappy with the show, partially because of them two kind of ganging up. It was almost everything that ​Khloé and I had kind of done to Kim, and then they were flipping it on me.”

Keep scrolling to take a look back at the most memorable fights between the Kardashian-Jenner family members.