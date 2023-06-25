Congratulations are in order for Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, Travis Barker! The Poosh.com founder is pregnant and expecting her first child, a baby boy, with the Blink-182 drummer, the star announced via Instagram on Friday, June 16.

The reality TV star surprised her husband with the happy news while he was on the stage performing with the Blink-182 boys. Holding up a handwritten sign that said, “Travis I’m pregnant,” Kourtney jammed out in the crowd before an excited Travis jumped down into the audience to embrace his wife.

Just one week later the reality star shared footage from the couple’s gender reveal party on Saturday, June 24. In the sweet announcement clip, the rocker played a drumroll on his drums while Kourt sat on his lap and they shared a kiss as blue confetti shot up into the sky.

Kourtney, 44, is already the proud mother of kids Mason, Penelope and Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, while Travis, 47, shares teenagers Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Moreover, Travis has a tight bond with Shanna’s oldest daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, whom she shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the music producer went public with their romance in February 2021, and have been going strong ever since! Come October of that year, Travis proposed to Kourtney on a beach in Montecito, California, surrounded by red roses and candles. “Forever,” the E! alum captioned an announcement via Instagram at the time.

Their Italy wedding was a lavish affair captured by the cameras, and the two have since kept fans updated about their love via social media and the family’s hit reality show.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The Kardashian-Jenner family, namely Kourtney’s children, are beyond supportive of her union with Travis. Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, are “obsessed” with the DTA Records founder, a separate insider revealed to Life & Style.

“They have such a great relationship with Scott, so they see Travis as a fun, responsible, present person in their lives. He’s always doing fun things for them like letting them play his drum set, bringing them their favorite foods, and he acts like a big kid with them in the pool and backyard and Disney,” the source continued. “Travis doesn’t take himself too seriously and his kids are grown, so he hasn’t been able to be as kid-like as he is getting to be right now.”

Travis is “especially close” with Penelope, added the insider. “He loves to joke with her, do her nails and watch movies together.”

As for Kourtney’s due date, it’s unclear when the California native is expected to give birth.