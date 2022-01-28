Kim Kardashian Can Rock a Bikini Any Day of the Week! See Her Hottest Swimsuit Photos

Bow down to the queen! Kim Kardashian‘s bikini body is something to behold — and it will make you forget the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is now in her 40s.

The KKW Beauty mogul is known for showing off her incredible bod on social media. In August 2020, the mama of four shared several photos of herself rocking a skimpy hot pink string bikini while doing an impromptu photo shoot somewhere undisclosed and tropical.

Mere months later, that particular bikini moment was immortalized by her friend and popular designer, Alexander Wang. “I can’t believe @alexanderwangny took a pic of my body and printed it on this chainmail!!!” the Skims founder gushed on her Instagram Stories in October 2020 alongside a photo of the metal mini dress.

Even the San Francisco native agreed that Kim’s bod is practically historic. “Kim! HBD to the most iconic body of our generation. What better way to than crystalize it!” the fashion mogul gushed in a note Kim showed off that accompanied her gifts, which also included matching shoes, a matching handbag and a matching metal scrunchie.

You might be wondering: How did Kim get the most noteworthy body in Hollywood? “We usually work out five days a week for about one hour, give or take,” Kim’s personal trainer, Melissa Alcantara, previously told Life & Style in May 2020, explaining that a “typical” workout for the reality star is “70 percent weights and 30 percent cardio.”

In fact, the dynamic duo makes it a point to “focus a lot on the basics” during their training sessions, including burpees, bicep curls, lateral pull-downs, chest press, tricep dips, ball slams, ladder drills and sprints.

Kim is incredibly dedicated to her routine, too — which is integral to keeping her body tight. “Our days usually start at 6 a.m. She’s up and ready to go, even though it’s still dark out, which just shows she is not only serious about her health but her business, her family and her life,” Melissa gushed. “My favorite thing about working out together is ‘girl talk.’ Somehow, we get everything done!”

As for her diet — as they say, abs are made in the kitchen — Kim eats a “healthy, balanced diet with treats here and there,” the fitness trainer said at the time. “Nothing crazy restrictive.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see all the best photos of Kim Kardashian showing off her bikini body.