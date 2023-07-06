It’s all love! Kim Kardashian and sister Kourtney Kardashian ended their Dolce & Gabbana feud in the latest episode of The Kardashians — but it wasn’t an easy conversation.

Kim, 42, and Kourtney, 44, sat down together in the episode that aired on Thursday, July 6, to discuss the Lemme Founder’s grievances about Kim’s collaboration with the fashion brand, which took place four months after Kourtney’s Italy wedding to husband Travis Barker.

“There is this underlying weirdness that’s not spoken [about] because of this,” Kourtney explained in a confessional after alleging that Kim collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana behind her back. “It feels awful that my sister used my wedding as a business opportunity. She chose the money over me. That’s why she never truly asked me. It’s not that she forgets to ask me or thought that I wouldn’t care. I don’t think she knew what to do if my answer was no.”

Kim then alleged that their tension stemmed from the physical fight they had in the past, which played out in a 2020 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. At the time, Kim and Kourtney were discussing that their younger sister Kylie Jenner felt too sick to attend Paris Fashion Week, to which Kim challenged by saying she would go even if she were on her “deathbed.”

“Mom is so used to … me and Khloé, whenever, if we’re sick… [Kourtney] you don’t care about stuffm” Kim alleged, to which Kourtney responded, “You act like I don’t do s—t. You have this narrative in your mind. No, no, no, I will literally f—k you up if you mention it again.”

Kourtney then began to hit Kim, and the fight escalated from there at the time.

During the recent Kardashians episode, Kim explained her side of the story to Kourtney.

“We don’t even hang out as much anymore. None of us do,” Kim told her sister. “We haven’t had a family dinner in who knows how long. I don’t know if it is just this. It has been like this since we literally fought in Khloé [Kardashian]‘s old house. It started there. But then you have been in Travis land.”

Kourtney admitted that she noticed her sisters were all on different paths of their lives but responded to Kim, “That doesn’t mean we can’t do things together.”

Kim later concluded that she understood why Kourtney was upset over her fashion show and collaboration.

“We are where we’re at. There’s nothing else I could say, but I totally understand,” she said. “I hear you. I’m sorry. I’m sorry that my choices put us in this situation. I’m happy for the experience, but I’m sad and sorry that the experience hurt you. That’s not what I would ever want to do. I’m sad that me choosing to do this would hurt you or our relationship.”

Kim and Kourtney’s feud began shortly before the Skims founder’s fashion show with Dolce & Gabbana in September 2022. Kourtney and her husband Travis, 47, had tied the knot in May 2022 in Portofino, Italy. Since both the bride and groom wore the designer brand for their wedding attire, Kim’s partnership with them appeared to be a business opportunity in Kourtney’s eyes.

The tension had played out since the beginning of season 3 of The Kardashians, which aired on May 25 on Hulu. As fans waited for the sisters’ anticipated exchange to hash out their differences, viewers saw the rift between them widen in a June 22 episode.

While calling up their family friend Simon Huck, Kim and Khloé 39, learned that Kourtney did “not want to talk to [Kim] about it at all,” while he and the Good American founder added that Kourtney’s friends were “riling her up” about the ordeal.

In response, Kim dissed Kourtney by saying, “She keeps saying ‘every one of her friends.’ But she doesn’t have any friends. So, Travis?”

During a confessional at the time, Kourtney provided her side of the story, clarifying that she felt her younger sister had copied some of her wedding looks for her runway show.

“She is putting out all of these vibes from my wedding — with looks that we so carefully curated — and then putting them into the fashion show,” Kourtney alleged before adding, “It’s just weird.”