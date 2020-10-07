Kim Kardashian broke down in tears during an emotional interview with David Letterman amid drama with husband Kanye West.

In the trailer for the talk show host’s Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appeared distraught as a concerned David said: “No, no, no, no. Are you alright?”

The mother-of-four wiped away tears while telling a live audience, “I don’t know why I’m crying, I’ve talked about this before.”

Although it’s unclear what she was upset about, the Skims founder has faced plenty of hardship recently.

During Kanye’s first presidential campaign rally, the “Love Lockdown” rapper, 43, revealed he and Kim considered getting an abortion after she found out she was pregnant with their firstborn, daughter North West, in 2012.

Following that appearance, the dad of four — who also shares Saint, Chicago and Psalm with his wife — went off on a Twitter rant alleging Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, were trying to “lock him up.” He also tweeted he’s been “trying to get divorced” from Kim and claimed she cheated with fellow rapper Meek Mill. He has since apologized.

Then, Kanye took to Twitter yet again to share a video of himself urinating on his Grammy award after putting his Universal record label on blast. “Trust me … I won’t stop,” he captioned the eight-second clip.

A source closer to the reality TV brood told In Touch exclusively Kris was “appalled” by the “incident.”

“The family is used to Kanye’s outrageous antics, but he keeps crossing the line,” they divulged. “They are very concerned and Kim can’t make excuses for him any longer. She’s at the end of her rope. Peeing on his Grammy is just downright disrespectful.”

Although the A-list pair have been spotted smiling and posing for photos on social media, the KKW Beauty mogul is just “trying to hold it together” for their four children, a separate source exclusively told In Touch.

“Kim and Kanye have had problems in their marriage. It’s a lost cause,” the source explained. “Kanye’s recent actions, and what he said about North, is the final nail in the coffin. Kim can’t stop crying and is a nervous wreck.”