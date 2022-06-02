Protective big sister. Kim Kardashian texted her sister Khloé Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson to confront him after his paternity scandal broke, and the tense moment is set to air on an upcoming episode of their family’s Hulu series, The Kardashians.

“I just moved into my dream home with True and Tristan of course,” Khloé, 37, said in a preview released on Thursday, June 2. “Everything’s just in a really good place right now.”

In the next clip, Kim was at her home gym while on the phone with someone, sharing her reaction to the news of the Chicago Bulls player’s paternity lawsuit involving fitness trainer Maralee Nichols.

“It’s this whole thing. It’s like, ‘I, Tristan Thompson, met this girl in Houston. I slept with her on my 30th birthday,’” the Skims founder, 41, says in the video, looking distressed. “So I sent it to him and I said, ‘Does Khloé know about this?’ Khloé doesn’t even f—ing know!”

Kim was referring to her texts with the NBA star, 31, upon learning of his paternity lawsuit with Maralee, 31, which broke in December 2021. According to legal documents obtained by In Touch which were filed that June, Maralee claimed the baby was conceived on March 13 — Tristan’s 30th birthday. At that time, he was still in a relationship with Khloé, with whom he shares daughter True Thompson.

“I saw Tristan in March 2021 around his birthday. He told me he had wanted to see me,” Maralee said in a statement to E! News in December 2021, sharing her side of the story. “I agreed to meet him in Houston at a private party on March 12. I never drove a Maserati to meet Tristan, as he claimed. He has never even been in my vehicle. I used an Uber or was driven by friends that weekend. Houston was one of many nights we spent together. Soon after his birthday weekend in Houston, Tristan invited me to visit him in Boston.”

At the time, the athlete had admitted to having sex with Maralee but requested a paternity test, denying that their relationship was more than a one-night stand. However, Tristan later confirmed the paternity test revealed he was the father of Maralee’s son, Theo, who was born in December 2021, while issuing a public apology to Khloé on January 4.

Khloé previously confirmed that the drama surrounding Tristan’s paternity scandal would play out on her family’s Hulu show, noting that it is painful for her to discuss.

“I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about,” the Good American founder said in a March Variety interview. “But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show.”