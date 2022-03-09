Khloé Kardashian confirmed that ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s paternity drama with Maralee Nichols will be mentioned on her family’s new Hulu reality series, shedding light on what fans can expect in a tell-all interview.

“I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about,” the Good American founder, 37, said in a Variety cover story published on Wednesday, March 9, just weeks after Tristan, 30, welcomed his youngest son, Theo. “But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show.”

In addition to 3-month-old son Theo with Maralee, Tristan has a daughter named True, 3, with Khloé and a son named Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.

Theo was born in Santa Monica, California, in December 2021, the same month that Maralee filed a lawsuit against the Chicago Bulls player, in which she addressed how their baby was conceived in March 2021 while Tristan was in Houston, Texas, celebrating his 30th birthday. At the time, the power forward and Khloé were still together. In Touch previously confirmed the couple split last June.

“He told me he was single and coparenting,” Maralee later told E! News in a statement. “I would never have gotten involved with Tristan if I thought he was in a relationship.”

Tristan, for his part, addressed the custody drama in his own statement after a paternity test confirmed he was indeed the father of baby Theo.

“I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” he wrote via Instagram Stories in January 2022, adding, “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Khloé and her famous family will soon be making their return to the small screen after season 20 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians marked an end to the long-running E! series.

“We give so much of our personal lives up for entertainment,” Khloé said in their Variety interview while defending their 9-figure paychecks. “We always have our private family conversations, and we’re pretty brutal, me and my sisters, with what we will settle for or not settle for.”

“Not all money is good money. It has to be a good fit, and Hulu was just the perfect fit for us,” she added. “We are all equals.”