Honesty hour! Khloé Kardashian slammed Tristan Thompson after the “offensive” paternity scandal that plagued the couple, noting that he’s “not a good partner.”

The Kardashians star, 37, revealed she “found out with the rest of the world” about Maralee Nichols suing the NBA star, 31, for paternity during an appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast on Tuesday, May 24, adding, “which is like the most offensive.”

“I mean, all of it is f—ked up, like, can there be like a little respect?” the Good American founder said. “Could you have let me know before I find out on Daily Mail? That would be nice.”

Maralee filed a paternity suit against Tristan in June 2021, claiming she became pregnant by him around his birthday in March of that year while he was still in a relationship with Khloé. At the time, the athlete acknowledged they had sex but requested a paternity test.

Tristan confirmed he was the father of Maralee’s son, Theo, who was born in December 2021, while issuing a public apology to Khloé on January 4.

It appears the Revenge Body host isn’t holding any grudges toward her ex, with whom she shares daughter True Thompson.

“I also think that, you know, people do make mistakes and he’s still a good person. He’s not a good partner with me,” she explained during her podcast appearance. “And I want everyone to still have a fair shot at just being happy and having a good life. He’s always going to be in my life because of True. And he’s a great dad. That’s really all I need to focus on is just his relationship with True.”

It seems as though the reality star is ready to move on months after a source exclusively told In Touch that she was feeling “humiliated” following the birth of Tristan’s third child.

“Khloé feels like the biggest fool in the world when it comes to Tristan. She’s pinned all her hopes on this one guy, and once again, her dreams are shattered,” the source said at the time. “And that’s after countless red flags and warnings from her closest friends and family. She’s humiliated and devastated.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and Tristan first began dating in 2016, and the Canadian athlete cheated when she was nine months pregnant with their daughter, who was born in April 2018.

They reconciled but split once again in 2019 after his tryst with Kylie Jenner’s former friend Jordyn Woods. Khloé and Tristan got back together in 2020 after quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic. They ended things for good in 2021 amid his paternity scandal.