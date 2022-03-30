Khloé Kardashian is happy she didn’t have a second child with Tristan Thompson, an insider exclusively tells In Touch, saying that she is “relieved.”

“Khloé is almost embarrassed that Tristan is such a big part of the new Hulu show because a light finally, finally went off in her brain that this guy is not The One,” the source explains. “Everyone’s so happy that she’s moved on.”

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

After multiple cheating scandals and a paternity lawsuit involving the Chicago Bulls player, 31, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum, 37, and her family and friends are celebrating that she is closing the door for good on their romance. These days, she is limiting her interactions with Tristan, whom she met on a blind date in 2016, to coparenting their daughter, True.

“Khloé has seen her sisters do the whole co-parenting thing so well that she’s not upset when she has to see him, either,” the insider adds. “She feels so lucky to have True”

With the support of her loved ones and her newfound peace knowing she did not further grow a family with Tristan, the reality TV personality is moving on with pride and opening her heart to the possibility of new relationships.

“Khloé is on the prowl and looking for a new guy. She’s completely ready to date — and date seriously — and she’s left Tristan in the dust,” the source says. “They talk all the time about True, but she actually doesn’t miss him. She’s finally (after all this time) seen the light. She knows she deserves better, and she’s inspired by Kim and Kourtney and their new relationships.”

Although Khloé is moving forward, her tribulations with Tristan will play out on her family’s new Hulu show.

“I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about,” the former E! personality said in an interview with Variety on Wednesday, March 9. “But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show.”