Tristan Thompson’s paternity case in Texas has been dismissed by a judge amid Maralee Nichols’ ongoing lawsuit in California against the basketball player.

“Regardless of whether any act of conception occurred in Texas that could have led to the conception of the child, they [allegedly] had a lengthy relationship spanning multiple states,” a source told Us Weekly after the Sacramento Kings athlete, 30, and personal trainer, 31, showed up for a virtual hearing on Wednesday, December 15.

Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Thompson filed his case in Texas in July 2021, alleging she owns property there, one month after Nichols filed a paternity lawsuit against the power forward in California in June.

“The child was born in California, the mother resides there and so does Tristan,” noted the source about where she lives. “It would make sense the judge would dismiss this given the facts and the California lawsuit filed prior to the Texas one.”

Amid their legal drama, Nichols gave birth to Thompson’s alleged third child on December 2. The center shares 4-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig as well as 3-year-old daughter True with ex Khloé Kardashian.

In her court filing, Nichols alleges that she and Thompson conceived on March 13, 2021, while celebrating his 30th birthday. At the time, Thompson and Kardashian, 37, were still together. In Touch confirmed the on-again, off-again couple split again in June following their reconciliation.

MEGA

Another development in the case came when Thompson confessed in a declaration filed on December 8 that he had been hooking up with Nichols for months while communicating secretly through Snapchat under the username “blkjesus00.”

“[Maralee] told me that she had been involved with other athletes and understood the limitations of our relationship; to-wit, that we might see each other on a sporadic basis for consensual casual sex only,” the Canada native wrote in the declaration about their fling allegedly lasting from December 2020 to March 2021, obtained by In Touch.

Prior to his Texas case being dismissed, Thompson requested a gag order, and the filing was sealed as of December 9.

Since the paternity drama unfolded between Nichols and Thompson, Kardashian “has been leaning” on family for support, including Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick, a source exclusively told In Touch. “When the allegations broke online, Scott was the first person to check in and make sure Khloé was OK.”