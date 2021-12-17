Maralee Nichols broke her silence about her past relationship with Tristan Thompson on Friday, December 17, after she gave birth to his alleged baby earlier this month. The fitness model gave her version of events, including the affair timeline with the athlete.

The fitness model said she wanted to go on record to state the “facts” of what happened between her and the NBA player after they allegedly met at a party at Tristan’s Encino, California, home in 2020.

“I saw Tristan in March 2021 around his birthday. He told me he had wanted to see me,” she said in a statement to E! News, adding she’s lived in California since 2019. “I agreed to meet him in Houston at a private party on March 12. I never drove a Maserati to meet Tristan, as he claimed. He has never even been in my vehicle. I used an Uber or was driven by friends that weekend. Houston was one of many nights we spent together. Soon after his birthday weekend in Houston, Tristan invited me to visit him in Boston.”

Maralee said she learned she was pregnant a few weeks after her trip to Boston. She told Tristan the news at the end of April when he invited her to see him in North Carolina. At the time, the Canada native was still in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian.

However, Maralee told Us Weekly in a separate statement that Tristan told her he was “single and coparenting” his daughter True with Khloé and son Prince with ex Jordan Craig. “I would never have gotten involved with Tristan if I thought he was in a relationship,” she said.

The model was induced on November 29 because of a “placenta abnormality” and gave birth to her baby boy on December 1.

As to why she decided to speak out, Maralee admitted to E! she wanted to “defend my character.”



“Over the past couple of weeks, many inaccurate and false stories have been circulated about me. I have not at any point released — nor have I directed anyone else to release — any information regarding Tristan Thompson or any litigation involving him,” she said. “I have never spoken to any media outlet, nor have I leaked any information to anyone at any time.”

That being said, Maralee noted that she wants to raise her newborn baby in a “safe, healthy, loving and private environment.”

“Instead of focusing on any negativity, I am choosing to embrace being a mother and doing the best I can for my son,” she added. “I do not want any further media attention, nor do I want a romantic relationship with Tristan.”

Maralee filed a paternity lawsuit against Tristan in California in June. One month later, he filed his case in Texas, alleging that she owns property there. However, Tristan’s case was dismissed in the Lonestar State on December 15.

“The child was born in California, the mother resides there and so does Tristan,” a source to Us Weekly about the decision. “It would make sense the judge would dismiss this given the facts and the California lawsuit filed prior to the Texas one.”

After initially denying Maralee was anything more than a one-night stand, Tristan clarified the details of the “consensual, casual sex” they had, according to court documents obtained by Daily Mail.

“We saw each other sporadically between December 2020 and March 13, 2021,” he alleged about their “hook up.”