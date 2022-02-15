NBA player Tristan Thompson has allegedly sent no “financial” support to Maralee Nichols since the birth of their son nor has he even met the child yet.

“Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support his son,” Nichols’ rep, Harvey Englander, said in a statement to In Touch. “He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance.”

In Touch reached out to Thompson’s team but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The claims about Thompson’s absence come more than a month after the Canadian athlete, 30, said he planned on “amicably raising” his son, who was born on December 1, with Nichols. He released a statement while issuing a public apology after the results of the paternity test showed he indeed fathered the child with the former personal trainer.

“I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son,” Thompson began in a written statement via his Instagram Stories on January 3. “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

The Sacramento Kings forward then went on to apologize to ex Khloé Kardashian, who he was dating at the time Nichols became pregnant. Thompson and Kardashian, 37, share their 3-year-old daughter, True. He also has a son named Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.

“You don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he continued after naming the KUWTK alum in his statement. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the upmost [sic] respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

For Nichols’ part, her rep released a statement after the paternity results assuring there “was never any doubt” that the athlete was the father of her son.

“Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months,” Englander said at the time. “She is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements.”

Nichols filed a paternity suit against Thompson in June 2021, claiming she became pregnant by him around his birthday in late March. The dad of three acknowledged they had sex at the time but requested a paternity test.

Since news of the scandal broke, Nichols told Us Weekly that Thompson claimed he was “single and coparenting” his kids when their romance began. “I would never have gotten involved with Tristan if I thought he was in a relationship,” she said in December.