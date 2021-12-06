Don’t ignore the signs. Khloé Kardashian feels “humiliated” following the birth of Tristan Thompson’s alleged third child, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Khloé feels like the biggest fool in the world when it comes to Tristan. She’s pinned all her hopes on this one guy, and once again, her dreams are shattered,” the insider says. “And that’s after countless red flags and warnings from her closest friends and family. She’s humiliated and devastated.”

According to a child support lawsuit previously obtained by In Touch, Maralee Nichols claimed the baby was conceived on March 13 — Tristan’s 30th birthday. During that time, the NBA player was still in a relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashian alum, 37, with whom he shares daughter True Thompson, 3. Tristan also has a 4-year-old son, Prince, shared with ex Jordan Craig.

Maralee, a Houston-based personal trainer who gave birth to the basketball star’s alleged child on December 2, 2021, is seeking child support. She is also looking for reimbursement for her medical expenses and other pregnancy costs. Tristan, who admitted to having sex at least twice with the trainer, wants a paternity test.

This is not the Sacramento Kings player’s first cheating scandal. The Canada native and Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods allegedly made out in February 2019. Tristan was also photographed flirting with other women while the Revenge Body host was nine months pregnant with their daughter.

Following the scandal, Khloé and Tristan split. However, after months of coparenting amid the coronavirus pandemic, the couple got back together in July 2020 and even planned to have another child together via surrogacy.

“It may not be the most ideal situation because of her trust issues, but she’s desperate to make it work and he’s once again promised to do better,” a source exclusively told In Touch at the time. “Khloé wants Tristan in True’s life, and she’s still holding out hope for that second child. They are far from over.”

Since the news of Maralee and Tristan’s possible third child broke, Khloé has shared two cryptic quotes via her Instagram Stories.

“Be kind even when you’re tired,” the reality TV star shared on December 4. “Be understanding even when you’re angry. Do more than you’re asked, and don’t expect anything in return … One thing you should never do? Never spend time trying to prove to anybody that you’re great, your actions will speak for themselves.”

On December 2, the same day Tristan’s alleged third child was born, the KUWTK star shared a quote from Girl Unfiltered.

“I don’t have time for negative energy,” the post read. “And even when I do, I still don’t.”

Following the post, she shared a more positive message: “You are currently living at least one of the prayers you used to pray.”