Khloe Kardashian Hints She Had 'the Best Intentions' Amid Tristan Split

Dropping hints? Khloé Kardashian shared a cryptic message about having “the best intentions” following her split from on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“I’m at peace because I know I was always true, had the best intentions, came from a good place with all of my heart, and I wish the very best to everyone, even the ones who wanted nothing more than to spotlight the ugliest parts of me, still I wished them well. I always will,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 36, shared via her Instagram Story on Monday, June 21. “I hold blessings for everyone, but especially for the ones who wanted nothing more than to see my light turn dark. Why? Because they need it the most,” the lengthy quote continued. “My peace … it is mine. It’s personal, unbreakable and I guard it with my life, because for the life of me, I earned this s–t. You cannot break through my light. You cannot shake my peace. It’s mine.”

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

The Good American founder’s note comes amid her breakup from the Boston Celtics player nearly one year after their most recent reconciliation, In Touch confirmed.

“Khloé broke up with Tristan again, it was before this latest cheating scandal at the private party,” a source exclusively divulged. “They were amicable, but now, after this, who knows.”

“Tristan will always be True’s dad, and he’s a good father to her, but he’ll never be a good partner to Khloé,” the insider continued. “She still held out hope so this is yet another wake up call, hopefully the last. Khloé will move on, but it’s bittersweet and heartbreaking.”

The NBA baller was allegedly spotted entering a room with three women at a Bel Air birthday party on Friday, June 18, and emerged 30 minutes later looking “disheveled” — just one day after dining with KoKo and their daughter, True Thompson, 3.

A source told Us Weekly, however, that Khloé and Tristan split a few weeks ago. “They remain amicable towards each other and will continue to coparent,” the insider told the outlet.

Prior to their uncoupling, a separate insider exclusively revealed the mom of one “really [believed]” Tristan “changed” in the wake of his cheating scandal.

In February 2019, the dad of two, who also shares son Prince with ex Jordan Craig, was accused of hooking up with Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend Jordyn Woods. After the news broke, Tristan and Khloé split but continued to coparent their baby girl amid the drama. When the coronavirus pandemic hit in the spring of 2020, the athlete and the Revenge Body host began quarantining together in Los Angeles.

While appearing on the Drew Barrymore Show in April 2021, Khloé opened up about their time together in lockdown. “Of course, there are days that are definitely more trying, bumpy and turbulent but you never speak poorly about someone that you have a child with or even an ex at all,” she candidly said. “Like at some point you chose to be in that relationship and at some point, there was love and respect, so why can’t we at least find a common ground somewhere?”

Despite their ups and downs over the years, KoKo’s famously family was finally on board with their reconciliation. “They don’t even think about the past anymore,” an additional insider told Life & Style. “He made mistakes, but he really is the nicest guy and the best dad to True, so there’s not much to be mad at him about.”

In Touch has reached out to reps for both Khloé and Tristan regarding their latest split.