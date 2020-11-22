He’s a northeastern boy now! Kim Kardashian congratulated sister Khloé Kardashian‘s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, on signing a new contract to play basketball with the Boston Celtics after fielding offers as a free agent.

“Congrats @realtristan13,” the 40-year-old gushed over what appeared to be a Photoshopped image of Tristan rocking a Boston Celtics jersey. She even included sets of four-leaf clovers, basketball and champagne emojis. “Boston, here we come!”

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Tristan, 29, has spent his entire nine-year career in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavilers. He signed a stunning $19 million two-year contract with the Celtics on Saturday, November 21, according to multiple reports.

It’s good to see the KKW Beauty founder showing the athlete some love. In early October, the Good American founder, 36, revealed there was “no malice” between her boyfriend and her older sister during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“My family, you know, we all mean well,” Khloé explained during a private interview after Kim and husband Kanye West attended one of Tristan’s basketball games. “I know Kim has the best intentions, and I know that my family just comes from a loving place and there’s no malice intent with all that being said.”

The Skims founder and the rapper sat courtside at one of Tristan’s games in January 2020, which was filmed for the family’s reality series. During the game, the A-list couple was seemingly spotted booing Tristan — and photos and videos surfaced online of the incident, which caused quite the stir with fans. However, Kim confirmed she wasn’t booing the father of her sister’s child — she was, in fact, cheering him on — and “hated” having a negative connotation slapped onto her experience at the event.

“No, it’s crazy that this world is that sick that they would think you would go, you and your husband, would go to a game, deliberately with the intent of booing True’s dad,” Khloé said to her sister. “That’s the world we live in … They would much rather believe some nasty exaggerated bulls—t than just the truth.”

It’s no surprise Kim is protective over her younger sister. Tristan and Khloé split in February 2019, after he allegedly kissed Kylie Jenner‘s ex-BFF Jordyn Woods at a house party with friends. He was also accused of hooking up with several women in the months leading up to daughter True Thompson‘s birth in April 2018.

However, the Revenge Body host and Toronto native reconciled and decided to give their relationship another try in July 2020. “They’ve gotten over their issues and have come out stronger than ever,” an insider told In Touch at the time.