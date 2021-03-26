Khloe Kardashian Says Parenting With Tristan Can Be ‘Turbulent’ and ‘Bumpy’ Post-Cheating Scandals

Getting real! Khloé Kardashian is opening up about coparenting with Tristan Thompson following his two cheating scandals.

During a Thursday, March 26, appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Khloé, 36, discussed her relationship with the 30-year-old NBA star. The Good American founder explained what it’s been like parenting 2-year-old daughter True amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Of course, there are days that are definitely more trying, bumpy and turbulent but you never speak poorly about someone that you have a child with or even an ex at all, like at some point you chose to be in that relationship and at some point, there was love and respect, so why can’t we at least find a common ground somewhere,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said, noting that she “can’t take the credit” as a role model for positive coparenting. Khloé added that she’s learned from the best: her own parents and sister Kourtney Kardashian.

At the start of her COVID-19 quarantine in March 2020, a source told In Touch exclusively that the E! personality and her then-ex were exercising their coparenting muscles while “self-quarantining” together with their daughter. Nearly a year later, and the pair is back together. A separate source told In Touch in June 2020 that Khloé took Tristan back because he “promised her he’s a changed man, and she says she believes him,” despite his past cheating mistakes.

A week prior to her talk show appearance, Khloé said during the season 20 premiere episode of KUWTK that she’s seen “so much growth and so much change in Tristan, which I’m so grateful for.”

Now, the pair have sparked engagement rumors and are even talking about trying for a second baby. “With the world of COVID, I’ve been doing IVF and all that kind of stuff and it’s been more challenging in a quarantine year, but I definitely do [want to have a sibling for True],” the reality star also told host Drew Barrymore on Thursday.

Previously, Khloé revealed that she and Tristan were “making embryos” for baby no. 2, explaining to Sarah Hyland during a March 10 appearance on the Ellen digital series, Lady Parts, that she’s “done IVF about three different times and “froze [her] eggs once.”

“My plan was to have kids closer in age, but now with COVID and everything, my plan’s been a little delayed,” the mom of one said. “But I definitely do want more kids.”