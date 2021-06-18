Family meal! Khloé Kardashian and off-again, on-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson were spotted enjoying lunch with their daughter, True Thompson, at Porto Villa restaurant in Calabasas on Thursday, June 17.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, and the NBA player, 30, looked gym-ready in matching black athleisure looks while their toddler, 3, stood out in an adorable white dress as Khloé held her against her hip. Both of the parents accessorized with matching black face masks.

Khloé and Tristan have come a long way in their relationship since the Boston Celtics player was accused of hooking up with Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend Jordyn Woods in February 2019. After the news broke, Tristan and the Good American founder split, but continued to coparent their baby girl amid the drama. When the coronavirus pandemic hit in the spring of 2020, the athlete and the Revenge Body host began quarantining together in Los Angeles.

She opened up about the adjustments they made as parents during the lockdown while appearing on the Drew Barrymore Show. “Of course, there are days that are definitely more trying, bumpy and turbulent but you never speak poorly about someone that you have a child with or even an ex at all,” she said in April 2021. “Like at some point you chose to be in that relationship and at some point, there was love and respect, so why can’t we at least find a common ground somewhere?”

Amid the months together, the former flames rekindled their romance — and the former Cleveland Cavaliers player even made a show of dedication to the reality star in December 2020. “Tristan surprised Khloé with a huge diamond,” an insider told Life & Style. “It’s more of a promise ring than anything else, and she absolutely loves it! He gave it to her while she was in Boston just before Christmas.”

KoKo’s famously family is on board with the reconciliation, and they’ve even gone as far as to “forgive” Tristan for his previous behaviors. “They don’t even think about the past anymore,” an additional insider told Life & Style in April 2021. “He made mistakes, but he really is the nicest guy and the best dad to True, so there’s not much to be mad at him about.”