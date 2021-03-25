Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Quotes About Each Other Are Up and Down — Like Their Romance

Ups and downs! Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s quotes about each other got pretty messy after their split. But now that the reality star and basketball player are back together, there’s nothing but love between them.

Despite the NBA baller’s two cheating scandals, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took her ex back because he “promised her he’s a changed man, and she says she believes him,” a source told In Touch exclusively in July 2020.

After news broke in February 2019 that Tristan kissed Kylie Jenner‘s then-BFF Jordyn Woods, he and Khloé went through a pretty public split. They stayed cordial to coparent their daughter, True, but it wasn’t until the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that the former flames rekindled their relationship.

“Tristan spent months begging Khloé to give things another shot and, in the end, she caved,” the insider added. While “the Kardashians are wary” of their on-again romance, the Good American founder seems to know what she wants. “She’s always loved him and always will.”

After months of speculation from fans about whether or not they were together, Scott Disick further confirmed that things were back on in August 2020. Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex commented on a sultry snap of the brunette babe. “@realtristan13 is a lucky man!” the Flip It Like Disick personality wrote at the time. Indeed, he is.

Fans first speculated the former flames were giving love another shot after it was reported they were “self-quarantining” together with True amid the pandemic. While living in close quarters, the coparents got on “better than ever,” a separate source told In Touch in March 2020. Although they claimed they were “just friends” at the time, they clearly couldn’t deny their chemistry.

Prior to their reconciliation, a third insider disclosed to In Touch that Tristan was persistent when it came to getting the E! personality back. He “hasn’t given up on Khloé,” they divulged. “She is too easy on him and can’t be cold to him because she always wants to keep a happy home for True,” the source claimed. “That’s why she can never completely cut him off.”

Now that things are officially official between these two once again, are wedding bells are in their future? Khloé and Tristan sparked engagement rumors in March 2021 after she sported a diamond ring while gracing the cover of Gritty Pretty magazine. KoKo also gushed over her “wonderful” man! Only time will tell what’s next for these two.

Keep scrolling to see Khloé and Tristan’s quotes about one another.