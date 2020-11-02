Boy or girl? Counting On star Kendra Duggar (née Caldwell) is showing off her baby bump after announcing that she and her husband, Joseph Duggar, are expecting their third child in February 2021.

The couple shared adorable portraits from the pink-themed 1st birthday bash of their daughter, Addison (a.k.a. Addie), on Monday, November 2, and gave a glimpse at Kendra’s growing tummy while clad in a long-sleeved dress.

“We just adore every little thing she discovers and cheer her on every little milestone she makes. We’re so blessed to have her in our family!” the pair wrote via their shared account. “Her brother, Garrett, loves her so much and we couldn’t be more grateful for such a fun and spunky little girl to do life with.”

Joseph’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, were present for the festivities held at home, complete with balloons, gifts and more. Kendra’s loved ones also stopped by and posed for some pics with Addison and her cake.

The couple has kept the sex of baby No. 3 under wraps, but their precious “tie-breaker” will be here before we know it. Kendra and Joe are very excited to give their kids Garrett, 2, and Addison, 12 months, a sibling next year.

In August, Kendra and Joe shared the news about their growing family. “Baby No. 3 is on the way! Life is full of surprises and we’re thrilled that it is a sweet baby that surprises us this time!” the expectant duo told TLC.

The lovebirds tied the knot on September 8, 2017, and Joseph revealed how honored he was to have found a partner that makes his life that much sweeter.

“It’s something that I’ve always dreamed of to have a wife and to raise a family in a way that honors the Lord,” he said at the time. “We are very excited to see what God has in the future for us.”

While celebrating their third anniversary this September, Kendra took to Instagram to praise her man in return. “There are so many things that I admire about you but one thing that has really been apparent is how truly selfless you are,” the soon-to-be mom of three wrote in her caption.

“In this season of life that we are in where morning/all day sickness has changed the way we do things, you have definitely picked up doing so much around the house as well as taking care of the kids. I’m feeling so blessed to call you my husband. I love you to the moon and back,” she concluded.

