What a ham! Counting On kid Garrett Duggar is a cutie and fans can’t get enough of him. Parents Kendra Duggar (née Caldwell) and Joseph Duggar often gush over their firstborn and the wonderful big brother he has become to his little sisters Addison and Brooklyn.

“We know Garrett is going to be a great big brother. Children are each a special gift from God and we are so happy our newest blessing is here,” the mother and father told Us Weekly shortly after the birth of Addison in November 2019.

When the duo revealed they were expecting baby No. 2,, they shared how much they love parenthood. “Being parents has already proven to be a greater joy than we had hoped or imagined. We love getting to parent together and are loving every moment and milestone,” they told the outlet in April 2019. “Children really are a blessing from God!”

With a smile like Garrett’s, we imagine every day is fantastic with the adorable toddler. In June 2020, Joseph and Kendra were thrilled to celebrate his second birthday and dedicated a touching post to him on Instagram. “You are such a fun happy little guy! You surprise us with all you can say and do. You love to be outside and have the best belly laugh, We love you like crazy,” they captioned a series of photos of the little boy.

Kendra and Joseph welcomed their son in June 2018 after they tied the knot in September 2017. The couple started their courtship in March of that year, after meeting at their church. Just two months later, Joseph asked for Kendra’s hand in marriage.

In February 2021, Garrett became a big brother for the second time when Kendra gave birth to Brooklyn.

“It seems like just yesterday we were at the altar dreaming of a future together, including having children,” Kendra and Joseph told E! News while confirming the birth of baby No. 3. “Wow, here we are with another new addition and we couldn’t be more thankful for her.”

Before welcoming Brooklyn, the former reality stars revealed the sex of their third child in a statement on Instagram in November 2020. “We are so excited to announce that our tiebreaker is a GIRL,” Kendra and Joseph wrote at the time. “The boys are outnumbered now! We are already in love with her and cannot wait to meet her!!!”

