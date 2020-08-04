Kendra Duggar (née Caldwell) detailed her birth experience with baby No. 2 in a new clip for TLC’s Counting On, revealing it was so excruciating at some points that she didn’t know if her body could push through it.

Leading up to her delivery, Kendra’s husband, Joseph Duggar, showed support by walking “three or four miles” with her in the hospital while she dealt with contractions. “I was really having to breathe through them,” the star, 21, said in the sneak peek obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, August 4. Kendra said it was bringing her comfort to see “progress” when the pain started subsiding.

“The panting is easiest for me to do right now,” she told Joe as he embraced her.

Courtesy Joe and Kendra Duggar/Instagram

Kendra decided to relax in bed for 30 minutes, and her water surprisingly broke. “I was laying down and I just didn’t think that while I was laying down it would break,” she shared. The then-expectant TV personality was so relieved and “thankful” when her mother, Christina Caldwell, arrived.

As the pressure continued and nausea came on strong, Kendra tried hard to stay motivated. “You’re doing so good,” Joe, 25, told Kendra amid her labor.

Kendra also appreciated the pep talk from her mom, revealing, “[She was] telling me I can do it because I didn’t feel like I could.”

Joe and Kendra’s baby girl arrived on November 2, 2019, at 5:33 a.m. and they named her Addison Renee. The proud parents also share another child, 2-year-old son Garrett, whom they welcomed in June 2018.

Courtesy of Joe and Kendra Duggar/Instagram

“We are ready to double the fun at our house!” Joe and Kendra previously gushed while announcing her second pregnancy. “Being parents has already proven to be a greater joy than we had hoped or imagined. We love getting to parent together and are loving every moment and milestone.”

Much to the joy of fans, the mom of two returned to social media on August 2 after a brief hiatus and lack of appearance in recent family photos. “Our world,” the lovebirds captioned the new portraits of their kids.