It’s a girl! Counting On stars Joseph Duggar and wife Kendra Duggar (née Caldwell)

revealed that they are expecting a daughter for baby No. 3 on Monday, November 30.

“Our nursery is going to be full of pink, as we get ready for our soon coming little one,” the TLC couple told E! News in a statement. “This sweet tiebreaker is a girl!!! The boys are outnumbered now! We are already in love with her and cannot wait to see her beautiful face soon. We appreciate all of your prayers for a safe arrival.”

Joseph, 25, and Kendra, 22, are already mom and dad to son Garrett David Duggar, 2, and daughter Addison Renee Duggar, 12 months. According to the couple, their kids are excited to soon meet their little sister. “We are so excited to see Garrett and Addison’s reaction when they meet the new baby,” Joseph and Kendra added. “Garrett has already been such a loving big brother to Addison and we look forward to Addison’s reaction to a life size baby doll. Life is full of surprises and we’re thrilled that it is a sweet baby that surprises us this time!”

Joseph and Kendra announced their pregnancy in August 2020. “We are so excited to announce that we have a tie-breaker coming in February,” the couple shared in their pregnancy announcement.

The couple met in 2012 while visiting the Lighthouse Baptist Church, where Kendra’s father, Paul Caldwell, is a pastor. Joe revealed he didn’t start to develop feelings for Kendra until 2015, when his family joined the church.

After receiving Pastor Caldwell’s blessing, Joe asked Kendra to enter a courtship with him in 2017. The sweet moment was documented in an episode of his family’s 19 Kids and Counting spinoff, Counting On.

Joe proposed to Kendra at his sister Joy-Anna Duggar‘s May 2017 wedding to her husband, Austin Forsyth. The couple wed that September at the First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

In December 2017, Joe and Kendra announced they were expecting their first child. Kendra gave birth to Garrett in June 2018. The couple announced they were expecting again in April 2019. They welcomed Addison that November.