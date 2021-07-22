The No Bra Queen! Photos of Kendall Going Braless Over the Years

Whether it’s the Cannes Film Festival or grabbing a green juice in Los Angeles, Kendall Jenner loves not wearing a bra. For the supermodel, going braless isn’t necessarily a political statement. In fact, Kendall’s explanation is pretty simple!

“I really don’t see what the big deal is with going braless. I think it’s cool and I really just don’t care! It’s sexy, it’s comfortable and I’m cool with my breasts. That’s it!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality revealed on her now-defunct app in 2016.

“It’s also a fun way to show off my different nipple rings,” Kendall added, before diving into her decision to get her nipples pierced in the first place. “I think people are obsessed with the topic because it seems so unexpected of me. My sisters were honestly shocked that I did it,” she wrote. “I was going through a period in my life, having a rough time, being a rebel and was like, ‘Let’s just do it.'”

According to the former E! star, sister Kylie Jenner also has her nipples pierced. “I wanted to get the piercing for so long before Kylie. She did hers and then everyone thought I copied her,” Kendall said, admitting she put off her own piercing after Kylie revealed how badly it hurt. However, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show alum insisted it “wasn’t that bad” after all. “I guess I have a super high pain tolerance!” Kendall boasted. The Kardashian-Jenner Women Love to Ditch Their Bras! See Photos

Of course, Kendall’s openness about going braless didn’t stop there. “I don’t know if you can relate, but I just felt like I was having a really good boob day,” she captioned a since-deleted Instagram post in 2018. The picture featured Kendall wearing a sheer black T-shirt without a bra. “I took this photo and just texted it to [Hailey Baldwin] and [Gigi Hadid] before I left to meet them and was like, ‘Is this too much?’”

That year, Kendall also simply told W Magazine, “I’m weird, I love my tits being out.”

