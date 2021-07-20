Photos of Your Favorite Celebrities Going Braless! Bella Hadid, Jennifer Aniston and More

While it’s safe to say that A-list women can certainly afford high-end bras, that doesn’t mean they like wearing them!

In fact, some of your favorite celebrities, including Bella Hadid, Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and more, are A-OK with ditching the padding and underwire for a more, er, relaxed look.

Take Jennifer Aniston, for example. Fans were quick to point out that the Friends alum opted to go sans bra to the 2020 SAG Awards. The Morning Show actress looked incredible in a white, silk gown. “This is a vintage John Galliano for Christian Dior, that is mine,” she told Access Hollywood on the red carpet. “I have a little collection of you know, the oldies but goodies.”

Given that Jennifer’s dress was so slinky and form-fitting, it’s likely the material would have clung to the bra in a weird, awkward way! Ultimately, she decided to have a free the nipple moment. Of course, that was hardly the first time Jennifer going braless was a topic of discussion.

Over the years, Friends viewers began to question why Jennifer’s character, Rachel Green, seemingly never wore a bra. The ongoing rumor was that the wardrobe department made her cut holes in her bra to expose her nipples. During an August 2017 interview with Vogue magazine, Jennifer finally addressed the elephant in the room.

“Yeah, I don’t know what to say about that!” the Los Angeles native admitted. “It’s just one of those things, I guess. I wear a bra. I don’t know what to tell ya! And I don’t know why I’m supposed to be ashamed of them — it’s just the way my breasts are. But hey, OG, I’m not going to complain!”

While Hollywood has embraced going braless for decades, the Free the Nipple movement began gaining serious traction after Netflix released a documentary of the same name in 2014 about the criminalization and censorship of women’s bodies. Prior to that, many women in the late 1960s fought for Women’s Rights by throwing their bras in trash cans.

