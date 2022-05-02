Baring all! Kendall Jenner went braless while modeling a tiny white crop top in an Instagram Story posted on Sunday, May 1.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 26, showed off the look in two slides. Kendall first shared a photo that captured her posing in a full-length mirror. She paired the crop top with tight beige pants that showed off her toned stomach.

In a following video, Kendall moved closer to the mirror to reveal she wasn’t wearing a bra under the shirt. The E! alum moved her body to numerous angles to give fans a full look at the revealing ensemble.

Sunday’s outfit is not the first time Kendall has chosen to go braless. She’s also been outspoken about her decision to go all natural over the years. “I really don’t see what the big deal is with going braless. I think it’s cool and I really just don’t care! It’s sexy, it’s comfortable and I’m cool with my breasts. That’s it!” the TV personality revealed on her now-defunct app in 2016.

“It’s also a fun way to show off my different nipple rings,” the Hulu star added.

Kendall — who is dating NBA star Devin Booker — has continued to discuss the topic of going braless. “I’m weird, I love my tits being out,” she told W Magazine in 2018.

The model has perfected going braless for casual occasions, though has also found ways to incorporate the look into her most stunning red carpet moments. During the 2021 Met Gala, the reality star looked gorgeous as she walked solo in a crystal-embellished Givenchy Haute Couture gown. The sheer gown left little to the imagination as it showed off only her boned bodice underneath.

The Kardashians star revealed her most recent braless look after she admitted to being “cheap.” In April, Kendall and her famous family members teamed up to play a game during an interview with Access Hollywood to promote their new Hulu series. As part of the activity, the family members were instructed to give each other superlatives.

When they were asked to name the “most frugal” member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, everyone agreed that Kendall matched the title. However, the Tequila 818 founder made it clear she didn’t know what the word meant.

“What does that mean? I don’t even know what that means,” Kendall asked Kourtney Kardashian, 43. The mother of three explained that the word describes someone who cares “about the cost” of things and is careful with how they spend money.

“Oh, yeah! I’m cheap,” Kendall agreed with a laugh.