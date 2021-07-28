From cleavage to underboob, the Kardashian-Jenners are known for flashing major skin when it comes to their countless high-fashion looks.

Stars like Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian have been rocking the underboob trend for years now, and it appears to be going strong in 2021.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder dropped jaws with her criss cross halterneck top worn in a stunning beach photo she shared in June, captioned, “Wishin I was still here rn.” Kylie’s seaside snaps put her toned abs and curves on full display while clad in a vibrant two-piece set.

Prior to that, Kourtney took to Instagram to model an elegant black gown which showed off her fabulous physique in March. The Poosh founder also wore another underboob-flaunting bikini top to promote a new product launch in February.

“After my mom and Khloé [Kardashian] were raving about my glowing skin over FaceTime, it instantly became one of my absolute favorite skin tools and product combinations,” the E! personality raved in her caption at the time, revealing her beauty secrets with fans.

Khloé followed suit by sharing a bathroom selfie and showcasing her body in all of its glory to shut down claims she had been editing her pics on social media. “Yes, I did a live to show you all this isn’t Photoshopped,” the Good American founder wrote alongside a video in April following her bikini pic controversy.

At the time, the former Revenge Body host opened up about the pressure she felt to be picture-perfect, especially after growing up on reality TV. “It’s not for anyone to decide or judge what is acceptable anymore,” Khloé explained. “For those else who feel the constant pressure of not ever feeling perfect enough, I want you to know I see you and I understand.”

Fortunately, the ordeal hasn’t prevented Khloé from expressing herself — even when it comes to her style! And it’s safe to say the underboob trend is far from over.

Supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid have rocked the fad too, giving the below-the-bust crease even more time in the spotlight. Lady Gaga and Bella Thorne are also among the celebs who donned the style while out and about.

Check out the Kar-Jenners showing off their underboob looks below.