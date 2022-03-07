Lizzo Is ~100 Percent~ That Bikini Babe! See the Singer’s Hottest Swimsuit Photos Over the Years

All the rumors are true … Lizzo looks amazing in a bikini, and we’ve rounded up several of her hottest swimsuit moments over the years to prove it!

Since rising to fame in 2019, the “Good as Hell” artist has become vocal about plus-sized women in Hollywood. However, Lizzo (real name: Melissa Viviane Jefferson) isn’t necessarily preaching “body positivity” as we’ve come to understand it today.

“I think it’s lazy for me to just say I’m body positive at this point,” the three-time Grammy Award winner told Vogue in a September 2020 interview. “It’s easy. I would like to be body-normative. I want to normalize my body.”

Lizzo went on to argue that the commercialization of the body positivity movement may have diluted the original message. “Now, you look at the hashtag ‘body positive,’ and you see smaller-framed girls, curvier girls. Lotta white girls. And I feel no ways about that because inclusivity is what my message is always about. I’m glad that this conversation is being included in the mainstream narrative,” the Detroit, Michigan, native explained.

“What I don’t like is how the people that this term was created for are not benefiting from it. Girls with back fat, girls with bellies that hang, girls with thighs that aren’t separated, that overlap,” Lizzo added. “Girls with stretch marks. You know, girls who are in the 18-plus club.”

In addition to being an international superstar, Lizzo is one of the most popular A-list stars on TikTok. Boasting more than 20 million followers, the “Truth Hurts” singer often uses her platform to test out vegan recipes and rate vegan dishes in her area.

In October 2020, Lizzo celebrated her six-month anniversary as a vegan, sharing before-and-after clips. “This is me at the beginning of quarantine, happy, loving myself, dancing. And, you know what? I’m still that happy girl, loving myself and loving my body,” she assured, referring to lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Love yourself at all stages in your life because you are who you are.”

