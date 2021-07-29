Fashion Forward! See Photos of Bella Hadid Going Braless Over the Years

To say Bella Hadid rarely wears a bra is hardly an exaggeration. Whether the supermodel is strutting down the runway at Paris Fashion Week or posing on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, Bella is A-OK with going braless.

“I’m really proud to be a woman,” the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum said during a 2016 interview with Glamour magazine. “I love that women can be feminine but also powerful. You know, free the nipple!” Bella also suggested that her mom, Yolanda Hadid, being from the Netherlands influenced her feelings on showing skin.

“I mean, my mom is European. My whole family is European. We were always very comfortable with our bodies,” she explained. “It’s fine if you don’t want to show your body like that. But if a woman wants to show her body, I’m all for it. Everybody loves a little nip.”

As it happens, Bella’s longtime best friend and fellow model Kendall Jenner feels similarly about freeing the nipple. “I really don’t see what the big deal is with going braless. I think it’s cool and I really just don’t care! It’s sexy, it’s comfortable and I’m cool with my breasts. That’s it!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared on her now-defunct app in 2016.

“It’s also a fun way to show off my different nipple rings,” Kendall added, before diving into her decision to get her nipples pierced in the first place. “I think people are obsessed with the topic because it seems so unexpected of me. My sisters were honestly shocked that I did it,” she wrote. “I was going through a period in my life, having a rough time, being a rebel and was like, ‘Let’s just do it.'”

Based on several photos of Bella, she, too, has one of her nipples pierced. Although, the former Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show star has never opened up about it!

