Can You ~ Keep Up~ With Kim Kardashian’s Braless Moments Over the Years? See Photos!

Whether she’s walking the red carpet or simply stepping out in Los Angeles, Kim Kardashian loves going braless.

Over the years, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality has grown more comfortable not wearing a bra in public. Perhaps it’s because Kim has mastered one of the most useful fashion hacks there is.

In 2016, the KKW Beauty founder took to her now-defunct app to reveal how her breasts always look camera-ready without the assistance of any padding or underwire. “You tape them up so they’re super lifted. It takes a little work, but trust me, it’s all worth it, LOL,” Kim assured.

“I’ve used everything from duct tape to packing tape to masking tape — and I think that the best I found is gaffer’s tape. It sticks the best!” she added. “Make sure you don’t have any lotions or oils on when you’re lifting your boobs up with the tape. Just brace yourself for when it’s time to take it off, LOL.”

Being the savvy businesswoman she is, Kim eventually decided it was time to ditch the gaffer’s tape and come up with a more comfortable solution. In November 2019, the mother of four, who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with estranged husband Kanye West, announced her own line of body tape through her shapewear line, Skims.

“I would use gaffer’s tape and shipping tape, and it would burn me and rip me and everything — you name it. It was the worst,” Kim reiterated during a tutorial clip at the time. “So, you just cut it and then you take the back label off. The key to the tape is you do not want it to be too stretchy.”

Unfortunately, it looks like Skims decided to stop selling their body tape. However, they do offer a huge variety of bras designed to accommodate different kinds of outfits! No matter what you do, though, do not resort to gaffer’s tape. Right, Kim?

Scroll through the gallery below to see braless photos of Kim Kardashian over the years.