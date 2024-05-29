Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny “are definitely hooking up again” five months after their split, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“It was Kendall who didn’t want to get too serious with Bad Bunny last year, but now she’s singing a whole new tune,” the source reveals after Kendall, 28, and Bad Bunny, 30, have been spotted on several public outings together following their breakup.

The exes first sparked reconciliation rumors when they were seen catching up at the Met Gala in New York City on May 6. “They didn’t have an ugly breakup or anything, so they were excited to see each other,” the insider dishes about the event. “It’s obvious the chemistry was still there. They always had a very easy going relationship, it was no drama.”

“They liked each other, laughed a lot, so that all came back when they saw each other,” the source continues about their reunion. “They missed each other. I guess the old adage that absence makes the heart grow fonder is true.”

The insider adds that they “were taking things slow” when they first began dating, while the model and “Diles” singer seem to be “still doing the same thing now.”

“I think the status of their relationship is ‘let’s see where this goes.’ They’re going with the flow, having fun and taking it one day at a time,” the source concludes. “They’re definitely friends with benefits. I don’t think there’s anything official yet, like they’re being exclusive, but who knows what could happen.”

Kendall and Bad Bunny – whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio – were first romantically linked in February 2023. They mostly kept their romance out of the spotlight, and it was reported they called it quits in December 2023.

Following their split, an insider exclusively told In Touch that Kendall was heartbroken over the end of their romance. “They weren’t together long, but they were definitely in love, and Kendall is crushed,” the source revealed in December 2023. “She’s had a string of bad romances, and she thought Bad Bunny might be the one.”

Five months later, fans wondered if the pair were giving their romance another try when they were spotted cozying to each other at the Après Met 2 Met Gala afterparty on May 6. Kendall and Bad Bunny appeared to be in good spirits as they were photographed chatting on a couch and enjoying a drink.

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Gucci

The former couple continued to spark romance rumors when they enjoyed dinner together at his Japanese steakhouse, Gekko, on May 24. Two days later, they were seen leaving a hotel together on May 26. Kendall left the venue first, and attempted to keep a low profile as she exited through the parking garage with Bad Bunny following closely behind.