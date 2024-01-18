Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny split in December — but after celebrating New Year’s together with friends in Barbados, the romance may not be over.

“It’s very up and down — and extremely unhealthy,” a source exclusively tells In Touch, suggesting that the supermodel, 28, “just can’t quit” the Puerto Rican rapper, 29. “When they’re together they party like crazy and act so in love, but then like clockwork there’s drama because he won’t commit,” says the source. “It’s destabilizing for Kendall, but no matter how many people tell her to walk away, she can’t seem to do it.”

After nearly a year of A-list outings together, from Coachella and Milan Fashion Week to a PDA-packed Drake concert, Kendall is “stuck on making this work with Bunny, even though it’s hurting her,” says the source. “He has her under his spell.”