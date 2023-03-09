New couple alert? Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny sparked dating rumors by making several public outings together. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about the duo’s relationship amid dating rumors.

Are Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Dating?

The Kardashians star and “Efecto” singer – whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio – first sparked dating rumors on February 18 when they were spotted leaving the same restaurant in Los Angeles, according to photos obtained by TMZ. The pair, who exited the restaurant separately – appeared to be on a double date with Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber during their first public outing.

Kendall and Bad Bunny continued to hint that they’re dating when they were spotted leaving dinner together on March 7. They hugged while saying goodbye before Kendall left in an SUV, according to photos obtained by Entertainment Tonight. During the embrace, Kendall wrapped her arms around his neck and they seemingly kissed.

They were joined by a group of friends during their second public outing, including Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner.

What Has Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Said About Their Relationship?

Neither the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum nor Puerto Rico native have publicly commented on their relationship status.

Who Else Has Kendall Jenner Dated?

Despite being in the public eye, Kendall has been known to keep her relationships out of the spotlight.

In high school, she dated Julian Brooks for roughly a year before calling it quits in August 2013.

She was also linked to Justin,Harry Styles, A$AP Rocky, Anwar Hadid and Kyle Kuzma, while the model briefly dated Jordan Clarkson, Blake Griffin and Ben Simmons.

Meanwhile, Kendall dated Devin Booker on-and-off from April 2020 until October 2022.

“Things are amicable after the breakup, there’s no bad blood between them,” a source told Us Weekly at the time of their split.

Who Else Has Bad Bunny Dated?

Bad Bunny’s most ​high-profile relationship was with Gabriela Berlingeri, whom he was first linked to in 2017.

The pair kept their romance out of the spotlight and didn’t make their relationship Instagram official until March 2020. Bad Bunny and Gabriela took another major step in their relationship when they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in September 2021.

They never publicly confirmed their breakup, though split speculation began to circulate in November 2022 when Gabriela deleted all of her photos with Bad Bunny on Instagram.