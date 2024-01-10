Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber Giggle After Pulled Over by Police

Kendall Jenner and bestie Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) had a run-in with ​police after the Kardashians star was pulled over in Beverly Hills for allegedly running a stop sign on Tuesday, January 9. The supermodel was photographed behind the wheel of her silver Mercedes-Benz G500 Cabriolet while the Rhode beauty founder rode shotgun.

Kendall, 28, received a ticket for the traffic violation that occurred near the Beverly Hills Hotel, law enforcement told TMZ.

The 818 ​Tequila founder donned a black sweatshirt and the same-colored sunglasses while she flashed innocent smiles to the police officer who issued the ticket. Hailey, 27, for her part, wore a long-sleeved white top, black sunglasses and gold jewelry as she attentively listened to the conversation between the reality star and law enforcement. Although they were stopped for not abiding by the laws of the road, the pair giggled inside the luxury car before driving off.

Kendall has a few hobbies when she’s not walking the runway or filming the popular Hulu show, like collecting vintage and luxury cars.

“Some people get addicted to tattoos, I’m addicted to cars,” she told CNN Style in 2017 as she drove her 1965 Mustang. “If I love it, I love it. If I walk in and it really gets to me, I’m like okay, I need that car, noting, “It’s also kind of an L.A. thing to love cars, because all you want to do is drive when you’re younger.”

Getty

In addition to her Mercedes-Benz G500 Cabriolet and 1965 Mustang, the A-lister owns a custom Chevrolet truck, a 1956 Chevrolet Corvette and a purple Cadillac Eldorado – just to name a few.

Kendall doesn’t just sit pretty with her four-wheeled babies … she also likes to drive them like a daredevil. “Yesterday we all took our cars to the track and i learned how to drift :)))) SWIPE cuz this shit makes me happy,” she wrote via Instagram in November 2019 alongside pals Tyler, the Creator and Fai Khadra.

While some fans are in awe of Kendall’s gorgeous car collection, others have slammed the multi-hyphenate for her “entitled” driving antics. She was called out in November 2022 when she illegally parked in a handicapped parking spot while she took a Hot Pilates class in Sunset Plaza in Los Angeles. Kendall did not have a visible handicap tag in her car during her hour-long workout session and flashed the peace sign before driving away.

“What is your problem???? Entitled,” one person tweeted in response to the viral photos.

“Are you really surprised? She should get a ticket, tow and suspension; you know she knows better and a small slap on the hand is nothing to her, as a matter of fact, the full offense charges applied is nothing to her,” a second fan wrote, adding, “She will just grab another car out of her garage.”