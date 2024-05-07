Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
2024 met gala afterparty

Getty (3)

The Show Isn’t Over! See the Hottest 2024 Met Gala Afterparty Looks: Photos of Cardi B, More

News
May 7, 2024 9:11 am·
By and
Picture

While the Met Gala may be over, the high-end looks didn’t stop.

The 2024 Met Gala, held on Monday, May 6, brought the world’s finest to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for the annual fashion fundraiser and the festivities only continued for the swanky afterparties.

Only $12! — (And No One Will Know They Aren’t Designer)

Deal of the Day

Only $12! — (And No One Will Know They Aren’t Designer) View Deal

This year, fans saw their favorite celebrities tackle a whimsical “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme and the meticulously planned outfits only continued to sizzle as celebrities made their way to hit the hot NYC nightlife.

 

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.

Picture