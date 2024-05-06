Wake Up! Bad Bunny Arrives at the 2024 ‘Sleeping Beauties’ Met Gala With Black Flower Bouquet

Bad Bunny hopped his way up the steps at the 2024 Met Gala and stunned with his detailed ensemble. The Puerto Rican musician is one of the A-list co-chairs of the Monday, May 6, event alongside Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, Anna Wintour and Zendaya.

Bad Bunny wore a Maison Margiela Artisanal Collection by John Galliano suit while portraying his take on the theme, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

Elites like Bad Bunny’s ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner attend the biggest night in fashion every first Monday in May to raise money for The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Benefit.